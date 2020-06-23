Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Learn to better design game communities for kindness at GDC Summer

June 29, 2020 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, GDC

Today Game Developers Conference organizers just want to quickly highlight an exciting GDC talk about improving the way we build communities around games, one that's scheduled to take place during the all-digital GDC Summer!

Kitfox Games' Victoria Tran has agreed to speak at the August event about "Designing Game Communities for Kindness", a talk focused on equipping you with practical, specific community design strategies that encourage kindness among members.

Part of the GDC Summer Advocacy track of talks, this session aims to help game makers learn what to do in order to create communities around their work that are positive, healthy, and engaged.

These are all common ideals in community-building, but Tran plans to take things to the next level by offering answers to specific questions like: How do you get there? Beyond just "having good soft skills", what structures encourage kindness? What makes a good rule set? How is trust created through faceless communication?

Developers interested in learning more about how they can create kinder communities outside of their games are encouraged to attend! While targeted towards independent developers, this talk is relevant to anyone who is curious about what promotes positive interactions among groups of people in online spaces. Register now for GDC Summer and reserve your seat in the audience.

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

