Video: Devs share their experiences going from corporate to indie and back again

In this 2018 GDC session Peter "pdx" Drescher, Damian Kastbauer, Wilbert Roget II, Caron Weidner, and Guy Whitmore discuss the pros and cons of working as a full-time-with-benefits employee versus working as an independent contractor.

If you've ever wanted to hear veteran game makers discuss the ups and downs of going from corporate game dev to indie and back again, this is your chance; together, the panelists offered an array of useful perspectives that may help inform your own career path.

It was a great discussion, and if you missed seeing it at the time, good news: you can now watch this talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

