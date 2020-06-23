Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join the Digital Extremes team as a Intermediate/Sr. FX Artist

June 29, 2020 | By Staff
Intermediate/Senior FX Artist, Digital Extremes

Location: London, Ontario

Founded in 1993 by James Schmalz, Digital Extremes ranks as one of the world's top independent video game development studios. Originating with the co-creation of Epic Games' multi-million unit selling Unreal® franchise including Unreal and Unreal Tournament, Digital Extremes went on to develop Dark Sector®, BioShock® for the PlayStation®3, the BioShock 2 multiplayer campaign, and The Darkness® II. The studio has reached its greatest critical and commercial success with the free-to-play action game, Warframe®, boasting a global community of 50 million registered players on PC, PS4™, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™. For more information about Digital Extremes, visit www.digitalextremes.com. To sign up for Warframe, visit www.warframe.com.

WHY WORK AT DIGITAL EXTREMES

Our culture is centered on providing great opportunities to our employees so that everyone feels they are making a meaningful impact. Developing new and existing talent is our long-term focus. We are honored that our work environment has been consistently recognized as one of “Canada’s Top 100 Employers”. We summon you to join our elite team! 

The rewards of a career with Digital Extremes include:

  • Competitive salary with bonus opportunities
  • Excellent benefits and paid time off
  • Matching RRSP plan
  • Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
  • Professional development and career support
  • Fitness and parking/transit subsidies
  • Daily lunches prepared onsite by our in-studio Executive Chef and professional kitchen staff
  • All-day snacks and drinks, sleep pods, massage chairs, cold brew, dog therapy days and more

ABOUT THIS POSITION

Digital Extremes is seeking an experienced Intermediate/Senior FX Artist to join our team. You will be utilizing traditional art training and knowledge of 3D art, design and computer graphics software to build efficient, high quality special effects while keeping in mind technical specifications relating to memory usage and gameplay speed. You will need to have an excellent understanding of what makes real time special effects work in addition to an understanding of game engines, tools, pipelines and development processes. Preferred extras include experience working with Maya, AfterEffects, Houdini, and Photoshop, as well as a thorough knowledge of the game development process. An understanding of scripting languages such as Python or Lua is also an asset.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Utilize traditional art training and knowledge of 3D art, design and computer graphics software to build efficient, high quality special effects, keeping in mind technical specifications relating to memory usage and gameplay speed
  • Keep up-to-date with contemporary effects techniques and research new effects technologies and solutions
  • Cooperate closely with art, design, audio and development department to deliver first class visual effects that exceed the state of the art
  • Work under the creative guidance of the Art Director
  • Deliver work on time and according to schedule as prepared by the Art Director
  • Actively participate in the feedback loop including accepting feedback from and providing feedback within the art and level design team as required, staying current on the scope and understanding of the project
  • Multitask effectively, prioritize competing demands, and follow through on details

REQUIREMENTS

  • 2+ years’ previous experience creating high quality VFX for film or video games
  • Excellent understanding of what makes special effects work - particle systems, postprocessing effects and shaders (specular and normal maps)
  • University degree in visual arts with specialization in graphic design, commercial art, graphic communications or cartooning or completion of a college diploma program in graphic arts
  • Understanding of game engines, tools, pipelines and development processes
  • Working knowledge of a commercial 3D package
  • Good communication skills across multiple disciplines; ability to follow direction and to collaborate successfully with others
  • Ability to handle and prioritize multiple tasks, to meet deadlines and to excel under production conditions
  • Strong work ethic, self-direction and artistic vision, dedicated work ethic
  • Have a genuine enthusiasm and interest in video games

JOIN US

Digital Extremes is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome and encourage applications from people with disabilities. Accommodations are available upon request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the recruitment process. We thank you for your interest, however, only those candidates selected for the next steps in the hiring process will be contacted.

Interested? Apply now.

