EA pledges to investigate allegations of abuse and support victims

EA has asked employees to come forward if they've ever experienced abuse or harassment during their time at the company, telling them "these behaviors are never okay."

The U.S. publisher, which owns a number of major studios including Bioware, DICE, Maxis, Respawn Entertainment, and EA Motive, explained it will take every allegation seriously and launch a full investigation.

The company said it has been shocked by the number of "disturbing stories around sexual harassment, abuse, and misconduct" that have been shared online in recent weeks, many of which have involved employees and high-ranking executives at Ubisoft -- although there have been a number of other allegations from around the games industry.

"Electronic Arts supports everyone that has come forward to report abuse and we are asking anyone who has experienced any kind of harassment or sexual misconduct in our community to come forward," reads an EA statement.

"We take every allegation seriously and we investigate it. We are deeply committed to ensuring there is safe space for people to come forward and taking the right actions on behalf of our community. The stories we’ve heard recently make it clear there is still a lot of work to be done in our industry.

"If you are an EA employee and encounter or have encountered harassment, violence or other misconduct, please raise it immediately with your manager or People Experience leader. If you are not comfortable doing that you can report anonymously through our Raise a Concern program."

People who don't work at EA, but have encountered harassment, violence, or some other form of misconduct either from another player, member of the EA community, or an EA staff member, have also been urged to report the matter using the relevant tool, all of which are detailed on the EA website.