Learn the hidden histories of women in computing with Brenda Romero at GDC Summer

Game Developers Conference organizers are very excited to welcome veteran game maker Brenda Romero to speak at GDC Summer next month about some of the overlooked but vital contributors to the history of computing and game development.

As part of the GDC Summer Advocacy track of talks Romero will present "Hidden Histories", an insightful and informative look back at the legacies of women who contributed mightily to the advancement of computers and programming, yet were overlooked by history.

The history of women in computing has largely been lost, like the histories of factory workers who built the first cars. Yet women invented programming, were the original developers for the ENIAC, created assembly language, developed the first compiler (not to mention the terms “compiler” and “bug”), and were instrumental to the development of many seminal programming languages.

So what happened?

Find out next month in this illuminating GDC Summer talk, which promises to be equal parts cultural excavation and celebration. You'll walk away with a better understanding of how these forgotten legacies still affect us today, so register now for GDC Summer to reserve your seat in the audience.

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech