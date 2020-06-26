Video: An architectural approach to video game level design

In this 2018 GDC session, Christopher Totten shows developers a process for creating their own critical approaches to the art of level design.

Totten's talk was a rare and intriguing look at level design through the lens of architectural theory, and he went on to flesh out his arguments for why level designers should spend more time thinking through and developing their own unique approaches to creating levels and other game content, testing that content, and sharing their knowledge of how to best design that content with the world.

It was a fascinating session, and now anyone can watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

