Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 1, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 1, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 1, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Apple scraps deals with some Apple Arcade devs in pursuit of more engagement

Report: Apple scraps deals with some Apple Arcade devs in pursuit of more engagement

June 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
June 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Apple is reportedly moving toward a retention-focused revamp of Apple Arcade’s future game lineup, a shift that seems to indicate the $5 per month subscription isn’t sticking quite as well as the company had hoped.

According to sources speaking to Bloomberg, Apple reached out to a number of developers it had previously pursued for Apple Arcade exclusives to cancel their agreements due to those titles lacking enough of a hook to lure and retain subscribers.

For Apple, those in-development titles lacked the level of Grindstone-like engagement it was after, implying that it'll chase games with some hook to keep subscribers coming back for more day after day (thus requiring them to keep an active Apple Arcade subscription).

Those sources say suddenly losing out on their contracts with Apple one month into the coronavirus pandemic made for a financial crisis, despite the fact that Apple still reportedly paid developers for the milestones they’d already achieved.

Apple Arcade itself launched in September 2019, angling itself as a $5-per-month subscription library filled with premium-caliber, ad-free, and, in some cases, exclusive mobile games. That library has continued to grow in the months since its debut and currently boasts around 120 titles, though the experiences of Bloomberg’s sources suggest that setup hasn’t quite kept paying subscribers around month after month. 

While the shift looks to only be happening behind the scenes for the time being, a portion of Apple’s statement to the publication notes that “the vision has always been to grow and evolve the Apple Arcade catalog, and we can’t wait for our users to try the games developers are working on now.”
 

Related Jobs

Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[07.01.20]
Unity Game Engineer
Undisclosed
Undisclosed — Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
[06.26.20]
FULLSTACK/GAMEPLAY ENGINEER
Klang Games GmbH
Klang Games GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[06.26.20]
Technical Producer
Klang Games GmbH
Klang Games GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[06.26.20]
Senior Level Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image