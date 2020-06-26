Get a job: Join Ziggurat Interactive as a remote Brand and Marketing Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote

At Ziggurat, we strive to bridge the past and future to transport people into moments of infinite possibility through meaningful play. We respect our community and are committed to honoring where video games come from as well as partnering with our players to create new, joyful experiences. We deliver this joy by re-releasing and re-imagining gaming experience for contemporary audiences.



Are you looking to work with enthusiastic gamers who are bringing back the heart of gaming one interaction at a time? At Ziggurat, we offer an expansive environment -- in our young and growing company -- where new and innovative ideas are encouraged and everyone is eager to share knowledge.



Ziggurat is currently seeking a full-time Brand & Marketing Manager to work with our over 200 game titles and help grow our brand and digital presence in the game universe. A successful candidate for this role should possess excellent communication skills, superior knowledge of industry business to business and consumer communication, go to market strategies, and ability to work with and lead a strong team of dedicated performers. The noteworthy Brand & Marketing Manager will be the driving force behind consumer product launch and engagement strategies.

About You:

You have brand communications and social media expertise

Feel comfortable in a fast-moving small team, start-up environment

Self-motivated and task-completion oriented

Very organized and able to create sustainable and scalable procedures for you and your team to generate successful outcomes

Effective internal and external communicator

A team player that works well with others and sees the advantages of collaborating

Productive in a remote-working environment

Strong Interdisciplinary approach (operations, finance, business development) with special interest and aptitudes with PR

Background and experience with crafting and presenting brand materials

Have experience working with internal and external teams

2-5 years in the gaming industry with last position held in a similar role

Seeking an opportunity to showcase your knowledge and expertise

Digital Brand & Community Manager Responsibilities:

Plan and manage integrated campaigns for multi-platform launches

Create marketing materials including brand decks & campaign briefs for creative teams around brand/product messaging and features

Manage brand management for all IPs across multiple shareholders

Strong written, editorial and verbal communication skills, attention to detail and ability to lead multiple projects and tasks

Demonstrated ability in developing on-brand messaging that best represents a brand’s voice and tone online and incentivizing user-generated content creation and sharing.

Demonstrated experience driving gamer engagement, retention, and online acquisition

Ability to develop proven tactical plans that build and amplify our messaging

A solid understanding of the game production & development process and how it intersects with marketing objectives

Identify and forge strong and trusted relationships with brand advocates and encourage interaction across brand channels

Build and exemplify the brand voice and tone in all community interactions, considering factors like platforms, channels, influencers, partners and more

Act as subject matter expert in core features, mechanics, metrics, and community sentiment

Measure, monitor and build comprehensive reporting (sentiment analysis, community trends, issues, and insights) for regular sharing with stakeholders

Identify and establish brand success matrix and deliver to post-mortem analysis for each major launch



Additional Information:

Remote full-time position with company headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

Unlimited PTO

Compensation is a base between $55,000 to $65,000 per year plus Management by Objective bonuses for setting and delivering goals

