European retailers can no longer sell download codes for Nintendo-published titles

Nintendo will no longer allow European retailers to sell digital download codes for its own-published titles.

In a statement sent to Nintendo Life, the company said the decision, which came into effect today, was made after carefully examining the "evolving European marketplace."

The move is notable as it means consumers in Europe will no longer be able to shop around in search of a deal, with download codes often being one of the most affordable ways to grab Nintendo software.

"After careful examination of the evolving European marketplace in recent years, Nintendo has decided to end the availability of download codes for its own-published software via retailers," said the company.

"Customers will still be able to purchase Nintendo eShop funds, Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and add-on content such as the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, at retailers across Europe. Download codes for Nintendo Switch software from other publishers will also still be available.

"We’re always investigating new avenues, and will continue to work on new methods to bring Nintendo eShop content to as many players as possible."

Some retailers like ShopTo had already informed consumers of the change on social media, but given they only shared the news a couple of days ago, it seems like the decision came somewhat out of the blue.