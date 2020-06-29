Learn id's early coding principles from John Romero at GDC Summer

From Wolfenstein to Doom to Quake, id Software's early games were trailblazers that pushed the technical limits of game development, and next month GDC Summer attendees will have a rare opportunity to learn about the codebase that powered them from one of its co-creators.

GDC organizers are pleased to announce John Romero, a game industry veteran and one of the departed founding members of id, will present "The Early Days of Id Software: Programming Principles" at the all-digital GDC Summer next month.

Part of the Programming track of talks, this session will see Romero discussing id Software's early days and outlining the programming principles he and fellow cofounder John Carmack codified while creating the studio's seminal early games.

Look forward to some illuminating insight into the company's early history, as well as perspective on how the programming principles Romero and Carmack defined through experience helped produce a constantly shippable codebase.

Register now for GDC Summer!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech