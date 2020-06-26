Video: The mechanics of explosive growth in Roblox

In this 2018 GDC talk, Roblox's Adam Miller dissects the explosive growth of Roblox as a company and platform and shares lessons that can help other companies looking to accomplish similar feats.

If you've ever been curious to learn more about what Roblox is and how the online platform for playing and (eventually) making games became popular, especially among children, this is a great talk to watch.

So if you missed seeing it live, or just want to brush up on some of the lessons Miller shared, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

