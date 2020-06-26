Get a job: Infinity Ward is hiring a UI Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Your Platform

Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty® franchise. The titles developed by Infinity Ward have won more than 200 "Game of the Year" awards and 100 "Editor's Choice" awards, among many other industry accolades. Some of our previous titles include: Call of Duty®: Ghosts, Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare and most recently, Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare. Infinity Ward employs more than 250 people in Woodland Hills, Calif., just outside of Los Angeles.

A critically acclaimed studio, Infinity Ward is proud to have one of the most passionate and talented development teams in the industry. We love to have as much fun as the games we create, and it shows in our relaxed, yet diligent, workplace environment. We believe that making the best games relies on having the best people, so we like to look after ours. We enjoy having fun with top-notch events that everyone gets involved with.

Infinity Ward is wholly owned by Activision. To learn more about our studio, please visit us at https://www.infinityward.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/InfinityWard/, and @InfinityWard on Twitter.

Your Mission

Infinity Ward is currently seeking a UI Artist for an exciting unannounced project.

This person will work closely with the UI/UX Design team and UI Engineers to establish functional, original, and attractive interfaces for our game.

Responsibilities include generating art content for the front-end and heads up display and solutions should be intuitive, stylish and have a consistent style.

The UI Artist should have experience within game navigation and must demonstrate a broad range of skills and abilities that include:

Player Profile

Minimum Requirements:

Possess a strong graphic design background.

Creating original and bold graphics.

Previous hands on experience developing for multi-platform user interfaces.

Working closely with the UI Director to understand and incorporate needs into the UI. This includes speaking to feedback as well as being able to competently explain UI decisions.

Be able to conceptualize, present and execute ideas within a tight schedule.

Actively participate in technical and artistic problem solving.

Strong type understanding

Understanding of working with style guides/specific Art Direction

Previous Game Development Experience

Tools of the trade:

Photoshop

After Effects

Adobe Illustrator

Pluses:

Flash/Action Script (or similar)

3ds Max and/or Maya

Scripting experience

Animation experience/aftereffects

Shipped at least 1 AAA game title

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.