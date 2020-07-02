Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 2, 2020
Paradox Interactive acquires Playrion Game Studio to help with mobile push

July 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Swedish developer-publisher Paradox Interactive has acquired French "mobile-focused" developer Playrion Game Studio for an undisclosed fee.

Paradox has built up a reputation as something of a strategy specialist on PC and consoles, having put its name to titles like Stellaris, Cities: Skylines, Europa Universalis, and Surviving Mars.

Its latest acquisition, however, suggests a notable change in direction for the company, which has only made baby steps into the mobile arena with a handful of titles like Prison Architect: Mobile and Stellaris: Galaxy Command -- the latter of which endured a bumpy launch

Playrion is best known for supporting the development of Airlines Manager, which has amassed 10 million players since launching on smartphones in 2014. Paradox chief operations officer Charlotta Nilsson said Playrion's pedigree on mobile would help the company bring more of its games to the platform. 

"Adding Playrion to our roster allows us to continue expanding our business in new areas, and bring more of our IPs to mobile," commented Nilsson. "We’re always thrilled when we find teams who want to make the kind of games we’d like to make ourselves."

