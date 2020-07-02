Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 2, 2020
Westworld creators take aim at Fallout in upcoming Amazon Studios series

Westworld creators take aim at Fallout in upcoming Amazon Studios series

July 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
July 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Amazon Studios is backing a live action series based on the Fallout universe, and has tapped Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to lead the project.

The announcement was made through a brief, but familiar, social media tease earlier today, offering up the Please Stand By screen previously used in numerous Fallout games as a cryptic teaser trailer alongside note that Amazon Studios, Kilter Films, and current Fallout steward Bethesda Game Studios are involved in the project.

More details popped up on Bethesda's website following the tease, revealing that Nolan and Joy were involved with the project and that Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks' James Altman both signed on to executive produce. 

“Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen,” said Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard. “But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

It's far from the first time a beloved game series has crossed over to live-action entertainment, though reception of the game-inspired projects that make it to release tends to be a bit mixed overall. Signing both Nolan and Joy to work on this live-action Fallout adaptation seems like a promising premise at least, especially given some of the video game-like themes explored in early seasons of the duo's Westworld reimagining. 

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time," reads a join statement from Joy and Nolan. "Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios,”

