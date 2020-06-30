Video: Balancing accessibility with depth to make vehicles feel great

In this 2018 GDC talk Criterion Games' Matthew Harris explore good principles for video game vehicle design that can apply to everything from racecars and X-Wings.

It was presented as something of a masterclass in video game vehicles, and Harris touched on everything from input choices to camera design as he walked through examples from Criterion's work on games like Star Wars Battlefront II.

If you've ever enjoyed the feeling of driving a virtual vehicle and want to better understand why, this was a great talk to watch, and now it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

