Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 2, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 2, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 2, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Zynga acquires Toon Blast developer Peak for $1.85 billion

Zynga acquires Toon Blast developer Peak for $1.85 billion

July 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
July 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: Zynga has closed a $1.85 billion deal to acquire mobile game developer Peak, though a press release notes that the studio will keep its "unique creative culture and brand identity" following the acquisition.

The deal, made half in cash and half in Zynga shares, brings both the Istanbul-based development team and its popular match-3 franchises Toon Blast and Toy Blast into Zynga, though its HQ will remain in Istanbul with founder Sidar Sahin at its head.

In a press release, Zynga notes that the acquisition will bolster its international reach while also boosting its average mobile daily active users by more than 60 percent. 

“We are delighted to welcome Sidar and Peak’s extraordinarily talented team to Zynga,” reads a statement from Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau. “With the addition of Toon Blast and Toy Blast, we are expanding our live services portfolio to eight forever franchises, meaningfully increasing our global audience base, and adding to our exciting new game pipeline. As a combined team, we are well positioned to grow faster together.”

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[07.02.20]
Senior Game Animator
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[07.01.20]
Unity Game Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.29.20]
Java Software Developer - Core Team
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.26.20]
PHP Game Developer - Grepolis


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image