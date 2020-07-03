Ubisoft exec Maxime Beland has resigned after harassment and assault allegations

Ubisoft vice president of editorial Maxime Beland has resigned from his role after being accused of sexual harassment and assault.

The company also revealed that Beland's fellow editorial vice president, Tommy Francois, has been placed on disciplinary leave pending the outcome of an investigation -- although it's worth noting that Francios had reportedly already been suspended.

Meanwhile, another unnamed individual from Ubisoft Toronto has been fired for "engaging in behaviours that do not align with what is expected of Ubisoft employees."

Beland's departure, described as a "resignation," follows a stream of allegations posted on social media accusing the Ubisoft exec of choking a female employee at a Far Cry party and several forms of sexual harassment. Ubisoft was reportedly aware of those allegations but chose not to act.

Earlier this week, we spoke to multiple Ubisoft employees who told us how the company has enabled a culture of abuse and control that has allowed sexual harassment, abuse, racism, and homophobia to take root and flourish.

Ubisoft chief exec Yves Guillemot has since outlined a number of changes the company intends to make in a letter titled 'Change starts today,' including a shake-up of the editorial department, previously overseen by Beland and Francois, and the appointment of a Head of Diversity and Inclusion.

You can find the company's latest statement, sent to Gamasutra by Ubisoft's senior director of corporate communications Michael Burk, posted below.