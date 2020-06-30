Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a lesson in procedural destruction from the Control devs at GDC Summer

July 6, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

Remedy Entertainment's 2019 hit Control received critical acclaim for (among other things) its remarkable destructible environments, and now GDC Summer attendees will have a chance to see exactly how they did it. 

In a Visual Arts track talk on "Destructible Environments in 'CONTROL': Lessons in Procedural Destruction" Remedy's Johannes Richter will give you a practical walkthrough of the technology used and lessons learned creating the destructible world of Control's Oldest House.

In addition to learning a lot of fun inside details, you can expect to walk away from this talk with some useful takeaways regarding the principles, design decisions and workflows of procedurally-created dynamically destructible environments.

The presentation is designed to equip you with the insights required to understand, assess and design similar systems for your own needs, so don't miss out!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

