Dragon Quest Builders and SaGa developers join Type-Moon Studio BB

July 6, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Type-Moon Studio BB, an offshoot of Fate/Grand Order developer Type-Moon formed in August 2019, has made some notable hires. 

The fledgling studio, which is headed up by former Dragon Quest Builders series director Kazuya Niinou, has bolstered its dev team with a number of Dragon Quest Builders and SaGa alums. 

As reported by Siliconera, SaGa: Scrarlet Grace game designer Yasuhiro Ikuta has been added to the Studio BB roster, alongside Dragon Quest Builders scenario writer Koya Tsukada and Dragon Quest Builders art director Yoshikazu Takenouchi. 

The trio will occupy the same roles at Studio BB, which Is aiming to support both internal and external game development projects, and had outlined plans to work on medium to large 3D titles and smaller 2D games.

