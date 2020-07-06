Microsoft will host an Xbox Games Showcase on July 23 at 9am PT. Details as to what exactly will be shown at the digital event are scarce, although it'll likely feature a range of Xbox Series X titles, including some new reveals.

It wouldn't be farcical to suggest we'll be shown a glimpse of what Microsoft's first party studios have been working on. The company has made a point of bolstering its slate of internal Xbox Game Studios with deals for big-name studios like Double Fine and Obsidian, and now has 15 standalone studios working on a variety of mystery projects.

"Xbox Series X is now in the hands of our 15 Xbox Game Studios teams and the biggest names from our network of game development and publishing studios worldwide, ensuring Xbox Series X will power a new generation of blockbuster games, like Halo Infinite," explained Microsoft, detailing its software plans earlier this year.

"Additionally, we’re empowering you to play thousands of games at launch because we believe strongly in delivering compatibility across four generations of Xbox and we know you want this too"

As for the Xbox Series X itself, we already know a huge amount about the next-gen console. Microsoft has been openly sharing tech specs and feature breakdowns for months, and has been particularly keen to highlight the console's Smart Delivery system and 12 teraflop GPU. That said, the company still needs to answer one huge question: how much will the Series X cost?