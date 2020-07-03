Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 7, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 7, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 7, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get tips and inspiration to build the next generation of mobile games at GDC Summer

Get tips and inspiration to build the next generation of mobile games at GDC Summer

July 7, 2020 | By Staff
July 7, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Business/Marketing, GDC

Smartphones have quickly become ubiquitous; billions of people now walk around with an internet-connected computer handy, and most have at least a few games installed.

N3twork founder and CEO Neil Young believes the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the growth of the mobile game industry, and at GDC Summer next month attendees can look forward to an expert analysis of this new reality, and what it means for mobile game makers going forward.

In his GDC Summer Business & Marketing track talk on "Forget Gamification of Industries, Enter the Industrification of Mobile Games: How Mobile Games Become a Trillion Dollar Industry" Young will walk you through how how the mobile game landscape is evolving, and how new opportunities make it a better environment than ever to be in games.

Plus, you'll walk away with concrete examples that elucidate his arguments, as well as data and proof points you can use to back up your creative visions and push your games in new directions to take advantage of new opportunities in the mobile game market. Don't miss it!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[07.07.20]
Senior Game Designer
tinyBuild
tinyBuild — Hilversum, Netherlands
[07.07.20]
Unreal Engine 4 Senior Developer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.07.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.07.20]
Gameplay Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image