Video: Tips and tools for finding inspiration when you're stuck

In this 2018 GDC session ustwo games' Lauren Cason shares methods and word games that you can to kickstart inspiration and get ideas flowing when you find yourself stuck.

It was a great, brief talk that offered concise insights into the creative process from a game developer's perspective, as well as concrete tools and practices you can (hopefully) apply to your own projects.

So if you haven't seen it yet, or you just want to brush up on some of the bits you've forgotten, take advantage of the fact that Cason's talk is now available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.