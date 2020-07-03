GDC Summer welcomes a cutting-edge lineup of game industry sponsors

GDC organizers are pleased to confirm some of the industry-leading companies sponsoring GDC Summer next month, all of whom will be accessible at the event for GDC attendees looking to take their career to the next level.

Every year, innovative game technology and service providers interested in meeting developers, demonstrating the latest tools, and building partnerships with game makers sign on to sponsor GDC. At next month's all-digital GDC Summer you can look forward to cutting-edge insights from these sponsors, presented across sponsored sessions and the GDC Summer sponsor showcase, which takes place August 5th and 6th.

Here's an early look at the sponsors you can look forward to encountering at GDC Summer next month:

Microsoft (Platinum Sponsor)

Microsoft brings together our best resources to create a full technology stack that helps you in the development process. Whether you’re looking to host your game in the cloud, operate your live titles, or reach the most passionate and engaged gamers on the planet, Microsoft is here to help.

Unity Technologies (Platinum Sponsor)

Unity is the creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, giving users the most powerful and accessible tools to create 3D visual content using world-class technology, operate using resources that maximize ease-of-use, and monetize, so that they can find success with their creations.

AdColony (Silver Sponsor)

AdColony is one of the largest mobile advertising marketplace in the world with a reach of more than 1.5 billion users worldwide. Known for its unparalleled 3rd-party-verified viewability rates, rich media formats, global performance advertising business and programmatic marketplace, and extensive SDK footprint in the Top 1000 apps worldwide.

Bugsnag (Silver Sponsor)

Bugsnag manages full stack application stability for making data-driven decisions on whether to build software or fix bugs. Recognized for best-in-class mobile support, our diagnostic data enables teams to reproduce and fix errors which are grouped by root-cause, sortable by business impact, and displayed alongside rich diagnostics.

N3TWORK, Inc. (Silver Sponsor)

N3TWORK, Inc. is a mobile game publisher creating groundbreaking interactive experiences and services. The company is building from the success of Legendary: Game of Heroes to publish more games, including Tetris® and Funko Pop! Blitz. They recently announced a $50 million growth fund to help developers scale businesses through the N3TWORK Scale Platform (NSP).

Sisu (Silver Sponsor)

Sisu is the fastest and most comprehensive analytics platform that helps publishers and designer understand why their key metrics are changing. Based on years of research at Stanford University, Sisu uses machine learning and powerful statistical analysis to continuously explain why CPI, LTV, and other KPIs are changing.

Tentuplay (Silver Sponsor)

Get your player a personal AI assistant and make your game more enjoyable. Tentuplay delves into your player's motivations and gives them what they need. It segments your players into 28 personas and sends personalized game guides and offers. It is easy to use, but still comprehensive and insightful.

Xsolla (Silver Sponsor)

Xsolla's video game business engine helps game developers and publishers operate more efficiently and sell more games.

Serving only the video game industry, Xsolla caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with solutions that solve the complexities of distribution, marketing, and monetization to increase sales and revenue.

Savannah College of Art & Design (College & University Sponsor)

The Savannah College of Art and Design is a private, nonprofit, accredited university conferring bachelor’s and master’s degrees at distinctive locations and online to prepare talented students for professional careers. SCAD offers degrees in more than 40 majors. Visit scad.edu.

Skermunkel Studios (Pty.) Ltd. (Indie Showcase Sponsor)

Skermunkel is a new indie studio from South Africa. We are busy with our first in-house project titled SEEDINA, a sci-fi twin-stick side-scrolling shooter. Targeted for multiplatform release. Skermunkel is headed by Tiaan Gerber, co-owner of Skobbejak Games, with 7 years of professional game industry experience.

Eizo Inc. (Exhibitor)

EIZO is a visual technology company dedicating over 50 years to the development of high-end, specific use, monitors. In other words, pioneers in professional monitor solutions and manufactures devices for people who have high standards for imaging and product quality. EIZO integrates hardware and software technologies with consulting, web hosting, and other services to work comfortably, efficiently, and creatively.

PTW (Exhibitor)

PTW is a boutique game services company providing Innovative solutions, powerful technologies, and outstanding teams to help the most innovative games find global success. The PTW umbrella of companies includes our product development arm, Orange Rock Studios and our Audio arm, SIDE. We accelerate innovation worldwide by delivery custom solutions to complex problems. We bring your story to the world.

Modulate (Exhibitor)

Combat toxicity, empower your players to express themselves, and offer a new monetizable cosmetic with "voice skins!" Modulate enables your players to effectively replace their voice as they chat - letting them become their favorite characters and maintain control over what parts of their identity they want to share online.

