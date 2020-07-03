GDC Summer's Community Channel offers fun activities to unwind with peers

Next month GDC Summer kicks off in an all-new, all-digital format, which means you'll be able to attend from the comfort of your own home, anywhere in the world.

The event's hours will be expanded to help attendees around the world make time to attend, and that means you can look forward to GDC Summer programming from 6 AM to 8 AM Pacific all three days of the event.

That's a lot of time to spend learning about game development and building your career, so in the event schedule you'll also find plenty of built-in breaks for resting, refreshing yourself, and networking with fellow attendees via GDC Summer's digital event platform.

Since so much of GDC's appeal comes from the serendipitous run-ins and chance encounters you have with colleagues during the conference, organizers are working hard to line up a series of community-focused events and activities for you to enjoy during GDC Summer, which takes place virtually August 4th through 6th.

In addition to direct messaging and chatting, a series of Community Channel features will give you opportunities to relax and unwind with fellow GDC Summer attendees while learning some new skills.

Throughout each of GDC Summer's three days you can look forward to a variety of yoga, tai chi, and meditation tutorials, and in the evenings a mixologist will be available to guide you and your fellow attendees through designing fun cocktails and mocktails!

You'll also have the opportunity to enjoy a musical performance with colleagues every evening of GDC Summer, and organizers have already locked in an exciting cross-section of musical guests for the event.

Throughout GDC Summer you can also look forward to regular updates and frank discussion of the day's events with the Gamasutra team, who will be discussing and reflecting on GDC Summer and the game industry at large in a daily live video broadcast with Gamasutra editors and guests. Together, they'll bring some of the personality and frank conversations that happen regularly on the popular GDC Podcast to GDC Summer.

Plus, clips from some of the most popular GDC talks of years past will be broadcast throughout the event to give attendees quick takeaways from top game industry experts.

GDC organizers are also finalizing the details for a special Twine book club, in which you'll be encouraged to play through an assortment of Twine games and discuss them with fellow attendees. There will also be a community art gallery for GDC Summer attendees with public submissions, so stay tuned for more details on how and when to submit your own artwork.

Nearly all the sessions you attend virtually during GDC Summer will be available for on-demand viewing for attendees, so you won't have to stress about making it to a specific talk on time or clearing room in your schedule for an exciting tutorial. GDC organizers know everyone is especially busy these days adapting their schedules to deal with complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we don't want you to worry about missing out on any of the great content you're getting when you register to attend GDC Summer!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

