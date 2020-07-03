Attend GDC Summer to learn how a newbie solo dev landed a game on Xbox Game Pass

It's not easy to get your game noticed, especially if you're a newbie dev working by yourself, but at GDC Summer next month you'll have a front-row seat to the story of how a one-man operation managed to land a cross-platform game on Xbox's popular Game Pass subscription service.

As part of the GDC Summer Business & Marketing track of talks Studio Zevere founder Davionne Gooden will present "David & Goliath: How a Newbie Solo Developer Landed on Xbox Game Pass," in which he'll recap his four-year journey taking She Dreams Elsewhere from a scrappy, solo developed project begun in high school into a fully-realized game set to launch on multiple platforms, including Xbox Game Pass for PC and console.

It's an exciting talk, especially if you're an up-and-coming game dev, as Gooden aims to explain the connections that led to the deal, how he managed the process, and how he kept up creative momentum while dealing with time-heavy biz dev tasks.

Expect to walk away with a deeper understanding of the challenges faced and methods used while showcasing your game on a limited budget, and dealing with large companies and obstacles as a one-person studio. Don't miss out!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech