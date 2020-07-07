THQ Nordic's Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning remaster opens the door for new DLC

THQ Nordic is working on a remaster of 38 Studios and Big Huge Games’ 2012 RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, cleverly named Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and now plans to release a brand new expansion for the game at some point after Re-Reckoning's September 2020 launch.

While remakes and remasters have been a bit of a trend for several years now, more and more companies are using those revivals as a platform to launch entirely new games or content based on IP that may have otherwise fallen to the wayside.

We’ve seen it with Activision’s upcoming Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy follow-up Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, with new content promised for Hangar 13’s (now slightly delayed) Mafia remake, and now with new post-launch content heading to THQ Nordic’s Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning revival.

For now, THQ Nordic hasn't said a ton about how this new addition will play into the nearly decade-old story of the original game, noting only that it is billed as a “a brand new expansion” currently due out at some point in 2021.