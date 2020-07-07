Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a sneak peek at the platform you'll be using to attend GDC Summer

Get a sneak peek at the platform you'll be using to attend GDC Summer

July 9, 2020 | By Staff
July 9, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: GDC

Game Developers Conference organizers are excited to produce the first-ever all-digital GDC event next month with GDC Summer, in large part because adapting GDC's strengths to an online platform has opened up new and convenient opportunities for attendees to meet colleagues and expand their game dev careers.

This year GDC organizers have partnered with events platform Swapcard to provide an accessible and easy-to-use virtual GDC Summer experience (see mockups below).

Registered attendees should receive an email as we get close to the event that will get you set up with everything you need to log into the platform on the first day and begin enjoying your virtual GDC experience. Once you're set up, you'll find the platform will be a central hub for your GDC week. 

GDC Summer attendees can look forward to streamlined schedules of what's happening when, as well as tools for building out your profile, showcasing your work, and messaging fellow attendees and vendors to set up calls or face-to-face (virtual) meetings.

In addition to an upfront list of fellow attendees and sponsors, you'll also have access to a special AI-powered matchmaking system that will recommend fellow attendees and sponsors for you to connect with. These recommendations are completely optional, and you may find out about some exciting new creators and products you might otherwise never have seen!

 

In between chatting with fellow attendees you'll have access to a central hub on the platform that makes it easy to see what sessions are being broadcast when. If you can't attend a given talk due to life reasons, or you're just double-booked, don't worry; GDC Summer talks will all be viewable on demand in the platform, shortly after they're broadcast.

You can find more details on all the exciting sessions you'll have access to in the GDC Summer Session Viewer, which has just been updated with times and dates for all confirmed talks. And if you haven't already, register now to attend GDC Summer in August!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Klang Games GmbH
Klang Games GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[07.09.20]
AI Engineer (f/m/d)
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[07.09.20]
Lead Game Designer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[07.09.20]
Senior Game Animator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.08.20]
Character Artist (Blendshapes Focused)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image