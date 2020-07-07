Get a sneak peek at the platform you'll be using to attend GDC Summer

Game Developers Conference organizers are excited to produce the first-ever all-digital GDC event next month with GDC Summer, in large part because adapting GDC's strengths to an online platform has opened up new and convenient opportunities for attendees to meet colleagues and expand their game dev careers.

This year GDC organizers have partnered with events platform Swapcard to provide an accessible and easy-to-use virtual GDC Summer experience (see mockups below).

Registered attendees should receive an email as we get close to the event that will get you set up with everything you need to log into the platform on the first day and begin enjoying your virtual GDC experience. Once you're set up, you'll find the platform will be a central hub for your GDC week.

GDC Summer attendees can look forward to streamlined schedules of what's happening when, as well as tools for building out your profile, showcasing your work, and messaging fellow attendees and vendors to set up calls or face-to-face (virtual) meetings.

In addition to an upfront list of fellow attendees and sponsors, you'll also have access to a special AI-powered matchmaking system that will recommend fellow attendees and sponsors for you to connect with. These recommendations are completely optional, and you may find out about some exciting new creators and products you might otherwise never have seen!

In between chatting with fellow attendees you'll have access to a central hub on the platform that makes it easy to see what sessions are being broadcast when. If you can't attend a given talk due to life reasons, or you're just double-booked, don't worry; GDC Summer talks will all be viewable on demand in the platform, shortly after they're broadcast.

You can find more details on all the exciting sessions you'll have access to in the GDC Summer Session Viewer, which has just been updated with times and dates for all confirmed talks. And if you haven't already, register now to attend GDC Summer in August!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

