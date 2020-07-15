Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Tilting Point acquires Palmee Studios and FTX Games assets

July 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Tilting Point has acquired Plamee Studios along with the assets and games of publisher FTX Games from gambling technology company Playtech. 

The deal means Tilting Point will become the publisher of licensed titles like Narcos: Cartel Wars, The Walking Dead: Free Casino Slots, and Criminal Minds: The Mobile Game, which were previously operating under the FTX banner. 

Playtech sanctioned the sale so it can focus on its core business of creating gaming and sports betting products, while Tilting Point believes the purchase will help scale up its publishing business. 

"Most of FTX Games’ and Plamee Studios’ games will benefit from Tilting Point’s $132 million annual investment user acquisition fund, as well as its proprietary technology and deep bench of talent with extensive free to play experience," reads a press release.

"These attributes have helped developers of over 80 games across the US, Europe and Asia scale their great games up to top rankings."

This is the third acquisition Tilting Point has made in the past eight months, following deals for LTV tech platform Gondola and mobile strategy RPG Star Trek Timelines.

