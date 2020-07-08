Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Infinity Ward has removed the controversial 'OK' gesture from Modern Warfare

July 8, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Infinity Ward has pulled the controversial 'OK' gesture from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Although the studio hasn't publicly addressed the move, a number of players have been discussing the decision on the Modern Warfare subreddit.

As noted by Eurogamer, which reported the change, the gesture was only added to the shooter earlier this year. Although some consider it to be an innocuous hand signal, the gesture has become adopted by some groups to mean 'white power,' and has been recognized as a racist sign by the Anti-Defamation League.

Its removal from the game comes as Black Lives Matter continues to fight for racial justice following the murder of George Floyd, with a number of game companies including Call of Duty publisher Activision having voiced their support for the movement.

