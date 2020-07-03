Video: A microtransaction design primer for game devs

In this GDC 2018 talk ArenaNet's Crystin Cox shares her experience leading microtransaction design efforts for games like Guild Wars 2 and MapleStory.

It was an intriguing presentation that aimed to help designers more confidently and consistently design high-quality microtransactions, with an eye on both generating meaningful returns and keeping customers happy.

This is an important issue in game development now that so many games are designed from the ground up to include microtransactions, so take advantage of the fact that Cox's talk is now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

