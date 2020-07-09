Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Finnish mobile studio Traplight nets $9 million to support Battle Legion

Finnish mobile studio Traplight nets $9 million to support Battle Legion

July 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
July 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Finnish mobile studio Traplight has netted $9 million in funding after launching its latest mobile title, Battle Legion

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, the funding round was led by EQT Ventures and backed by existing investors like Initial Capital and Heartcore Capital. 

Traplight intends to use the cash to support and expand Battle Legion, saying the multiplayer strategy title can become a "chart-topping" game. 

"We've learnt a huge amount in the past two years through active testing of different game ideas, building prototypes with small teams, and improving our production processes," said Traplight co-founder and chief exec Riku Rakkola.

"[EQT Ventures'] extensive mobile gaming experience will be invaluable as we set out to turn our vision of becoming one of the world's chart-topping games into a reality."

The news comes a few years after Traplight's last funding round, when it secured $2.7 million to expand its portfolio. The company has now raised roughly $14 million to date.

