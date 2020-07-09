Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 9, 2020
Analyst: Mobile games generated 1 billion downloads each week in Q2 2020

July 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Weekly mobile game downloads topped 1 billion on average during the second quarter of 2020. 

According to the latest figures from market intelligence company App Annie, during the first week of Q2 2020 mobile games were downloaded a record 1.2 billion times worldwide. 

Although that peak wasn't surpassed, weekly download levels remained at 1 billion on average during the quarter, representing a 20 percent upswing year-on-year. 

The company believes that surge was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has largely resulted in people remaining indoors to prevent the spread of the virus.

Overall, consumers downloaded 14 billion games in Q2 2020, with 3 billion of those downloads coming from the iOS App Store, and the rest heralding from the Google Play marketplace. 

Spending was also up, and over $19 billion was spent on purchases through those app stores during the quarter, which will reportedly help mobile game spending extend its lead over desktop and home console spending by some margin by the end of 2020.

You can find more insights by checking out the App Annie blog.

