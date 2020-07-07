Video: Emergent storytelling techniques in The Sims

In this GDC 2018 session game dev Matt Brown examines the various techniques employed across all four generations of The Sims to empower player-driven and emergent storytelling.

It was a novel look at how Maxis designed The Sims to enable player creativity, and how the team's approach to development evolved over time to support and encourage players telling their own stories.

Brown's talk was engaging and intriguing, so don't miss out on your opportunity to now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

