Ex-Game Informer EIC Andy McNamara joins EA

Newsbrief: Longtime Game Informer editor-in-chief Andy McNamara has joined up with Electronic Arts as the company’s new director of comms strategy.

McNamara broke the news in a tweet earlier today, noting that his new role will see him working alongside the global game development community and finding “new ways to tell their stories.”

"EA has great things happening, & asked me to come along for the ride," tweeted McNamara. "In my role, I’ll get to work with legendary developers all over the world to find new ways to tell their stories & I can’t wait."

Up until recently, McNamara headed up Game Informer’s print and digital presence as the publication’s editor-in-chief, but announced late last month that he was departing the magazine -- and game journalism -- after 29 years at GI.