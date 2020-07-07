Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 10, 2020
Attend GDC Summer and see how thatgamecompany crafted the art of Sky

Attend GDC Summer and see how thatgamecompany crafted the art of Sky

July 10, 2020 | By Staff
July 10, 2020 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Art, GDC

Thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light is a mobile multiplayer game that's also a spiritual successor to Flower and Journey, and at GDC Summer next month a lead artist on the game will teach you how the studio uses visuals to evoke emotional experiences.

Presented by lead artist Yuichiro Tanabe, this GDC Summer Visual Arts session on "Art of 'Sky: Children of the Light'" will afford you a behind-the-scenes look at how thatgamecompany designed three main elements of the game: the environment, theming and progression of levels, and character design.

It's all presented from an artist's perspective, so you'll learn how "light" is used both visually and thematically in making emotional environments. Then through multiple levels you'll see how different themes are used to show an emotional progression, and finally go over character design to share challenges faced in designing characters for an online multiplayer game. 

Tanabe's talk promises a lot of intriguing insights, even for thatgamecompany fans who may not be artists, so don't miss your chance to attend; register now to attend GDC Summer in August, and find more details on all the exciting sessions you'll have access to in the GDC Summer Session Viewer!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

