Get a job: Klang Games is hiring an AI Engineer

July 9, 2020 | By Staff
Programming

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

AI Engineer, Klang Games

Location: Berlin, Germany

About Klang Games

KLANG IS A WELL-FUNDED ENTERTAINMENT STUDIO EXPLORING THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY THROUGH VARIOUS FORMS OF MEDIA. WE AIM TO PRESENT DEEP, MEANINGFUL SUBJECTS IN A WAY THAT'S CAPTIVATING, EASY-TO-DIGEST, AND ENTERTAINING FOR ALL AGES.

At the heart of Klang is Seed, a large-scale, persistent virtual world that we believe will redefine the MMO landscape and have a positive impact on our species.

We aspire to bring people together through engaging media experiences and by building strong communities.

Do you want to dig deep and build compelling systems for a highly ambitious AI-driven MMO simulation game?

Klang is looking for an AI Engineer (f/m/x) who enjoys a collaborative and creative work environment to join us in one of the most exciting cities on the planet!

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement persistent simulation systems that run 24/7 based on game-design requirements and within technical constraints
  • Identifying technical solutions that manage tight performance budgets, are scalable and are easy to maintain
  • Research and develop existing game AI systems such as

.Utility AI .Pathfinding and Navigation .Influence Maps .Planning Behaviour (GOAP)

 

  • Handle complexity that comes with distributed servers using SpatialOS and an ECS architecture
  • Being part of an Agile software development team, working with partners in Art, Game Design and Quality Assurance
  • Mentoring junior colleagues in own domain
  • Providing input on the technical direction for an ambitious MMO project

 

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

  • You have multiple years of experience with the Unity Engine and Editor as a Software Engineer
  • You have multiple years of experience with the C# programming language as a Software Engineer
  • You have experience working on game AI systems
  • You are able to understand fundamental engineering concepts, their strengths and applications, and differentiate those from implementation details or variations
  • You have the ability to learn quickly
  • You are confident about your own skillset, your results, and their quality
  • You are able to fluently communicate in English inside and outside of your own domain

What Will Differentiate You From Other Great Candidates:

  • You have worked multiplayer networked games. Ideally persistent ones
  • You have worked on complex AI systems in large-scale games
  • You have worked on either MMO games, simulation heavy or performance-intensive games

Bonus:

  • You are a fan of large scale MMOs

Benefits:

  • An opportunity to work on a groundbreaking project from its inception with a lot of room for professional and personal development
  • Our own cafeteria serving free lunches daily
  • Competitive salary and 27 days of paid vacation
  • Flexible office hours (with core hours)
  • Monthly public transport travel pass
  • Monthly company co-contributions to private pensions
  • Free and discounted memberships with Urban Sports Club
  • Monthly team events and activities
  • A dog-friendly office, adjustable standing desks, and mobile aircon units for hot summers
  • Relocation assistance and visa support
  • Remote on-boarding

Interested? Apply now.

