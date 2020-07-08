Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 13, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 13, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 13, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Attend GDC Summer for a behind-the-scenes look at Hardspace: Shipbreaker 's origins

Attend GDC Summer for a behind-the-scenes look at Hardspace: Shipbreaker's origins

July 13, 2020 | By Staff
July 13, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, GDC

Blackbird Interactive's new starship salvaging game Hardspace: Shipbreaker has earned critical acclaim and player attention for its unique design, and at GDC Summer next month you'll have the opportunity to learn how the studio's processes brought such a unique game to market.

As part of the GDC Summer Design track of talks Blackbird CCO Rory McGuire will present "Forging 'Hardspace: Shipbreaker': Creating Processes for Original IPs", an overview both of how Shipbreaker was launched into Early Access and how the studio is structured to produce unusual and original games.

Don't miss out on this intriguing talk, as you can expect to learn Blackbird's process of creating the IP and its unusual gameplay as well as the rules and processes it implemented to “protect” the game from idea fatigue, other company opportunities and, ultimately, the team itself.

You'll also see the various game studios and external industries Blackbird drew influence from in setting up its creative processes, with lots of practical advice you can (hopefully) apply to your own projects. For more details on this exciting session and all the others on offer at next month's GDC event, check out the GDC Summer Session Viewer!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[07.10.20]
Senior Technical Artist
Klang Games GmbH
Klang Games GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[07.10.20]
Senior Game Designer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[07.07.20]
UI Artist (Temporary)
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[07.07.20]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image