Video: A game dev's guide to organizing your levels and mechanics

In this GDC 2018 session game dev Nathan Fouts looks at different methods to organize level designs and mechanics in a way that's effective and easy to implement in your own game development process.

In his concise talk Fouts looked at a variety of options including spreadsheets, folder searches, and a specialized "level-search" tool created to examine levels in his game Pig Eat Ball.

The anecdotes and examples he shared offered some useful perspective on how to better organize the game design process, and now you can learn about it yourself because Fout's talk is available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

