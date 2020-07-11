Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 11, 2020
Ubisoft executives resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

July 11, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Three Ubisoft execs accused of participating in or allowing the sexual and professional misconduct that's been detailed over the last few weeks have been ousted from the company.

The company announced the departures of Serge Hascoët, Yannis Mallat, and Cécile Cornet via a press release. Each faced different accusations that aligned with their respective positions.

These three departures are a shocking ouster even in the wake of previous accusations. Multiple reports have alleged a "mafia-like" culture at the company, that will go to great lengths to protect key studio members, while forcing out employees who attempt to file complaints.

Ubisoft says these departures are "voluntary," not going so far as to declare that they are firing the three execs. 

According to an article in French magazine Liberation, Hascoët, head of Ubisoft's editorial team had been accused of misogyny, homophobia, and attempting to drug teammates. Mallat himself has not faced any accusations, but as head of Ubisoft's Canadian operations was oversaw the toxic environments described at Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Toronto.

And up until this announcement Cornet led the company's human resources department, and was involved in a "multidisciplinary working group" aimed at improving life at the company. Liberation's reporting alleges that HR, under Cornet's watch, made allowances for Hascoët and other employees' behavior. 

Cornet herself appears to have implicated by Liberation's article. According to Liberation, the head of HR said that "Yves [Guillemot] is okay with a toxic management as long as these managers' results exceeds their toxicity level."

That allegation stands in contrast to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot's concillatory statement included in the press release. 

"Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its
employees. This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never
compromised — and never will. I am committed to implementing profound changes across the Company to
improve and strengthen our workplace culture," he wrote. 

"Moving forward, as we collectively embark on a path leading to a better Ubisoft, it is my expectation that
leaders across the Company manage their teams with the utmost respect. I also expect them to work to
drive the change we need, always thinking of what is best for Ubisoft and all its employees."

