Former Ubisoft developers open new Canadian studio Beans

Former Ubisoft developers open new Canadian studio Beans

July 13, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
July 13, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Former Ubisoft developers Gabriela Salvatore and Dean Evans have quietly established a new studio called Beans. 

Salvatore was a designer on Far Cry: Primal and Far Cry 5, and also worked on other titles including For Honor, The Division, and Starlink in other roles. Evans, meanwhile, was the creative director behind the well recieved Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon expansion.

The pair officially unveiled Beans during the Devolver Direct, but details on Linkedin suggests the company has been up and running since November 2018. 

According to the (rather unique) company website, Beans will be based in Canada and is currently working on an "unannounced new IP" with publisher. 

"Beans is a new-age interactive media ensemble specializing in the creation of modern computer entertainment located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada," reads a short blurb. "We're currently working on an unannounced new IP with the help of our friends at Devolver Digtial."

