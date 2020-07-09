Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Submit your video game artwork now for the GDC Summer Art Gallery

Submit your video game artwork now for the GDC Summer Art Gallery

July 14, 2020 | By Staff
July 14, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Audio, GDC

Heads up, creators: Game Developers Conference organizers want to be sure you don't miss out on the opportunity to showcase some of your remarkable artwork at next month's exciting all-digital GDC Summer!

Until July 26th, GDC Summer organizers are accepting submissions to a virtual art gallery that will be showcased during GDC Summer, which is scheduled to take place August 4th through 6th.

All video game art, including, but not limited to, pre-production concept art, production art, and in-game assets can be submitted online with no entry fee required. Artists from around the world are welcome to submit their work for consideration, and BIPOC and LGBTQ artists are strongly encouraged to submit. 

Submission Guidelines:
- Open to all artists worldwide
- Maximum of 3 pieces (art work) per artist
- All work must be original (no reproductions of original artwork)
- All work must be of your own creation
- We are only able to showcase artwork images at this time (no video)
- Please provide a link to the image you'd like to submit, we'll request files if you are selected to exhibit

Submissions of all types of video game art are being accepted now through July 26th; we have a limited number of openings to showcase artwork (artists will be notified of their participation by July 29th) so don't delay!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[07.13.20]
Senior 3D Technical Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.13.20]
Sr. VFX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.13.20]
Lead Lighting Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.13.20]
Sr. Character Artist (Blendshapes)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image