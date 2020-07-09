Submit your video game artwork now for the GDC Summer Art Gallery

Heads up, creators: Game Developers Conference organizers want to be sure you don't miss out on the opportunity to showcase some of your remarkable artwork at next month's exciting all-digital GDC Summer!

Until July 26th, GDC Summer organizers are accepting submissions to a virtual art gallery that will be showcased during GDC Summer, which is scheduled to take place August 4th through 6th.

All video game art, including, but not limited to, pre-production concept art, production art, and in-game assets can be submitted online with no entry fee required. Artists from around the world are welcome to submit their work for consideration, and BIPOC and LGBTQ artists are strongly encouraged to submit.

Submission Guidelines:

- Open to all artists worldwide

- Maximum of 3 pieces (art work) per artist

- All work must be original (no reproductions of original artwork)

- All work must be of your own creation

- We are only able to showcase artwork images at this time (no video)

- Please provide a link to the image you'd like to submit, we'll request files if you are selected to exhibit

Submissions of all types of video game art are being accepted now through July 26th; we have a limited number of openings to showcase artwork (artists will be notified of their participation by July 29th) so don't delay!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech