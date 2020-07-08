Video: The secrets to creating an indie game franchise

In this GDC 2018 session Christy Dena details what players find appealing about narrative game franchises, and explores the value of building your game world outside of your game.

Using examples from existing games, Dena walked attendees through the nuts and bolts of compelling fictional universes and offered guidelines on how to make effective choices to make satisfying experience for your players.

It was a great talk about a topical issue that many game makers stress over, and now you can watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

