Newsbrief: GungHo Online’s free-to-play online brawler Ninjala has officially surpassed 3 million downloads worldwide.

Downloads don’t necessarily go hand in hand with active players (or season pass purchases), but that 3 million milestone is still quite a feat given the Switch exclusive has been out for less than a month at this point. So far, Ninjala has made quick work of its sales milestones, first breaking 1 million downloads less than a day after its June 24 release and later surpassing 2 million downloads in under a week.