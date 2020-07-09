Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 14, 2020
Enjoy musical performances from these remarkable artists during GDC Summer

July 14, 2020 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Audio, GDC

We're just a few weeks away from GDC Summer, the first all-digital Game Developers Conference, and today we're excited to give you a sneak peek at the musical artists you can expect to enjoy during the event.

We know GDC is an important opportunity for you to learn, meet up with peers, and make new friends in the game industry, but it's also important to make time to unwind during the conference.

That's why the GDC Summer event schedule has been seasoned with opportunities to lean back from your screen and relax, including a musical performance every night (as part of the "After Hours" segment) from a musician inspired by video games.

Without further ado, here are the performers you can look forward to seeing during GDC Summer!

Insaneintherainmusic

Carlos Eiene (insaneintherainmusic) is an American / Filipino tenor saxophonist, pianist, and online content creator. Best known for his 2016 release “Live at Grillby’s”, Carlos produces jazz arrangements of video game music, and posts them on his YouTube channel “insaneintherainmusic”. Carlos’ 2017 album “Alola that Jazz” debuted at #6 on the iTunes Jazz Charts.

Carlos is originally from Bellevue, WA, and continues to pursue musical goals by writing arrangements, practicing a multitude of instruments, and collaborating with others in his immediate community.

88bit

88bit is the alter ego of Cleveland-based pianist Rob Kovacs, where he performs note-for-note piano arrangements of classic video game soundtracks from the original Nintendo Entertainment System.

Kovacs’ performances are unique in that they recreate early electronic music that was never intended to be performed by humans, stretching the limits of traditional piano playing.

Mega Ran

A former teacher, Mega Ran (formerly Random) blends education, hip-hop and gaming in amazing new ways, penetrating the farthest reaches of the galaxy with his unique rhyme style and electric performances. 

The first ever rap artist to be licensed by a major game developer (Capcom), Ran takes the old and makes it new through his unique form of music he calls “Chip-Hop.” Arguably the world’s most well known video-game influenced performance artist, Mega Ran’s high-energy shows and fun, nerdy persona have led to speaking engagements, world tours, tons of convention and festival performances, and a legion of smart fans.

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

