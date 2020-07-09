Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join the Mountaintop Studios team as a remote Graphics Engineer

Get a job: Join the Mountaintop Studios team as a remote Graphics Engineer

July 13, 2020 | By Staff
July 13, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Graphics Engineer, Mountaintop Studios

Location: Remote

Mountaintop is a new game studio creating multiplayer games for teams that crave a challenge. We’re an independent, remote-first studio primarily located in the US.

We’re creating the types of games that bring people together — and keep them together for “just one more round.” The types of games that inspired us as kids. The games that become our hobbies, and sometimes our obsessions.

Games are a reflection of the teams that make them. So to make the best games, we’re building a studio that puts the team first — one that's collaborative, anti-crunch, diverse, and inclusive.

We’d love for you to join us.

THE ROLE

We’re looking for a Graphics Engineer who’s passionate about building extraordinary new experiences that inspire others. You’ll play a crucial role in bringing our first title to life.

YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

  • Developing, refining, and owning visual features and optimizations that deliver amazing player experiences
  • Collaborating with design and art to achieve a shared vision within performance constraints
  • Implementing custom shaders for in-game special effects
  • Contributing to concept, direction, and gameplay for all Mountaintop projects
  • Establishing engineering best practices that ensure high-quality results
  • Creating a team culture that prides itself on excellence, innovation, trust, and respect

ABOUT YOU

  • A love for playing and making amazing games
  • A passion for graphics programming
  • Fluent in C / C++ and HLSL
  • A minimum of 4 years programming experience, including at least one shipped PC or console title
  • Experience with cross-platform development
  • Experience with GPU and CPU profiling tools
  • Self-motivated and eager to contribute to many different areas of development
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

PLUSES

  • Experience working with Unreal Engine 4
  • Computer science, engineering, mathematics, or related degree

BENEFITS

  • Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance
  • 401k plan
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
  • Unlimited PTO and sick leave
  • Remote-work friendly
  • Commuter Pass

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

