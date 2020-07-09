Get a job: Join the Mountaintop Studios team as a remote Graphics Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Remote
Mountaintop is a new game studio creating multiplayer games for teams that crave a challenge. We’re an independent, remote-first studio primarily located in the US.
We’re creating the types of games that bring people together — and keep them together for “just one more round.” The types of games that inspired us as kids. The games that become our hobbies, and sometimes our obsessions.
Games are a reflection of the teams that make them. So to make the best games, we’re building a studio that puts the team first — one that's collaborative, anti-crunch, diverse, and inclusive.
We’d love for you to join us.
THE ROLE
We’re looking for a Graphics Engineer who’s passionate about building extraordinary new experiences that inspire others. You’ll play a crucial role in bringing our first title to life.
YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR
- Developing, refining, and owning visual features and optimizations that deliver amazing player experiences
- Collaborating with design and art to achieve a shared vision within performance constraints
- Implementing custom shaders for in-game special effects
- Contributing to concept, direction, and gameplay for all Mountaintop projects
- Establishing engineering best practices that ensure high-quality results
- Creating a team culture that prides itself on excellence, innovation, trust, and respect
ABOUT YOU
- A love for playing and making amazing games
- A passion for graphics programming
- Fluent in C / C++ and HLSL
- A minimum of 4 years programming experience, including at least one shipped PC or console title
- Experience with cross-platform development
- Experience with GPU and CPU profiling tools
- Self-motivated and eager to contribute to many different areas of development
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
PLUSES
- Experience working with Unreal Engine 4
- Computer science, engineering, mathematics, or related degree
BENEFITS
- Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance
- 401k plan
- Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
- Unlimited PTO and sick leave
- Remote-work friendly
- Commuter Pass
