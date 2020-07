Newsbrief: Popular battle royale title PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold over 70 million copies to date.

That's according to developer PUBG Corporation, which shared the sales milestone in a press release earlier today.

The last-person-standing shooter debuted on PC in 2017, and has since been launched on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and mobile platforms. The game was also released as an early access title on PC and Xbox One before being officially rolled out.