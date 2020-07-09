Video: System design advice for mobile free-to-play games

In this GDC 2018 session Scopely's Evan Losi presents a practical take on system design, starting with the one resource that is universal to all games: time.

It was a frank look at the realities of game design for free-to-play mobile games, with lots of practical advice for designing and balancing the economies of your game with a focus on the player's time.

Losi's talk was informative and deeply relevant to mobile F2P game makers, so if you missed seeing it live take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

