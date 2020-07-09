Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Airship Syndicate as a Junior to Mid Programmer

July 14, 2020 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Junior to Mid Programmer, Airship Syndicate

Location: Austin, Texas

We're currently working on an unannounced PC/console title featuring a new and original IP, and need a gameplay programmer to help bring it to life.

If you've got the experience and enjoy working with a focused group of talented and passionate game devs, then we're the place for you.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Gather requirements based on stakeholder input
  • Provide reasonable time estimates, and communicate when adjustments are needed
  • Collaborate iteratively with designers, artists and other team members to deliver polished gameplay
  • Create internal tools as needed to improve and support workflow
  • Deliver clean, efficient and well-documented code
  • Fearlessly and relentlessly debug difficult problems

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Solid knowledge and experience using C++
  • Motivated self-starter; complete tasks without intense supervision
  • Good oral and written communication skills
  • Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

PLUSES:

  • Experience working with Unreal 4
  • Experience working on a live-service game
  • Experience on at least one commercial game title
  • Multiplayer programming experience in Unreal 4
  • Latest generation console development experience
  • Recent time travel

SKILLS:

  • Travel
  • Written Communication
  • Estimates
  • Game Development
  • Console
  • C++
  • Gameplay
  • Time Travel
  • Programming
  • No Unreal Engine 4


SOME OF THE BENEFITS WE OFFER:

  • Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision
  • Profit sharing
  • Generous PTO
  • Relocation packages 

PLUS...

  • Office movie lunches
  • Snacks on snacks on snacks
  • Ping Pong with a leaderboard
  • One sick mame cabinet

Please note, due to a high volume of applicants we cannot reply to each individually. Only those in consideration for a position will receive a reply. Thank you!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

