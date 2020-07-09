Get a job: Join Airship Syndicate as a Junior to Mid Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Austin, Texas
We're currently working on an unannounced PC/console title featuring a new and original IP, and need a gameplay programmer to help bring it to life.
If you've got the experience and enjoy working with a focused group of talented and passionate game devs, then we're the place for you.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Gather requirements based on stakeholder input
- Provide reasonable time estimates, and communicate when adjustments are needed
- Collaborate iteratively with designers, artists and other team members to deliver polished gameplay
- Create internal tools as needed to improve and support workflow
- Deliver clean, efficient and well-documented code
- Fearlessly and relentlessly debug difficult problems
REQUIREMENTS:
- Solid knowledge and experience using C++
- Motivated self-starter; complete tasks without intense supervision
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Proof of eligibility to work in the United States
PLUSES:
- Experience working with Unreal 4
- Experience working on a live-service game
- Experience on at least one commercial game title
- Multiplayer programming experience in Unreal 4
- Latest generation console development experience
- Recent time travel
SKILLS:
- Travel
- Written Communication
- Estimates
- Game Development
- Console
- C++
- Gameplay
- Time Travel
- Programming
- No Unreal Engine 4
SOME OF THE BENEFITS WE OFFER:
- Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision
- Profit sharing
- Generous PTO
- Relocation packages
PLUS...
- Office movie lunches
- Snacks on snacks on snacks
- Ping Pong with a leaderboard
- One sick mame cabinet
Please note, due to a high volume of applicants we cannot reply to each individually. Only those in consideration for a position will receive a reply. Thank you!
