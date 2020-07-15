Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Report: Sony increasing PlayStation 5 production by 50 percent

July 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Sony will increase PlayStation 5 production by up to 50 percent to capitalize on demand created by the coronavirus pandemic. 

That's according to a report from Nikkei Asian Review, which claims the console maker has raised PlayStation 5 production orders to 9 million units from an initial order of around 6 million units. 

Those numbers come from "sources familiar with the matter," so it's worth taking them with a pinch of salt right now. They also don't indicate how production will be split between the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and the chunkier disc drive toting PlayStation 5, both of which were fully unveiled back in June.

Still, it's fascinating to hear that Sony is confident it'll be able to satisfy the growing number of stay-at-home consumers keen to splash out on a new entertainment device -- especially when you consider the company hasn't even revealed how much the next-gen console will cost.

