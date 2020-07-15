Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Huuuge Games has purchased interactive ad company Playable Platform

July 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Mobile studio Huuuge Games has purchased Dutch advertising company Playable Platform for an undisclosed fee. 

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, Playable specializes in interactive adverts and has created "self-optimizing and self-learning playable ad technology" that can be used in mobile titles. 

Huuuge, meanwhile, develops and publishes casual titles on mobile, and has worked on a number of games including Trolls Pop, Traffic Puzzle, and Stars Slots

The studio claims the Playable detail will "dramatically improve" its marketing efforts by bringing more "inorganic growth opportunities" to the table. 

"[Playable's] self-learning creative technology and data-driven playable ads will dramatically improve our marketing efforts for various games in Huuuge's portfolio," said Huuuge chief exec Anton Gauffin.

"This acquisition marks another step forward in our Build-and-Buy strategy and our increasing focus on inorganic growth opportunities. We are also excited to establish Huuuge's presence in the Netherlands as we expand our European office footprint."

